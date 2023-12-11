Sarah McLachlan adds Starlight Theatre stop to 30th anniversary tour

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Grammy-winning singer-songwriter is coming to Kansas City next summer.

On Monday, Sarah McLachlan announced plans to bring her Fumbling Towards Ecstacy 30th Anniversary Tour to Starlight Theatre on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

Tickets will go on sale later this week. An announcement from the venue said tickets can be bought Friday, Dec. 15 at noon either by calling the Starlight Theatre ticket office at 816-363-7827 or by visiting kcstarlight.com.

McLachlan’s show will begin at 7:30 p.m. and feature special guest Feist.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.