One person dead after crashing into Independence railroad bridge

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:20 a.m. Monday.

The crash took place east of Crysler Avenue on 23rd Street, resulting in the death of the driver.

There was no one else in the car.

Police reports stated the driver of a Chevrolet Impala was traveling west on 23rd Street before colliding with the railroad bridge.

The driver succumbed to injuries at the scene and passed away. The identity of the driver is not being released until the family is notified.

Police said it appeared the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

