New clinic offering brain health treatment opening in Kansas City

By Joe Hennessy
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A new clinic offering non-invasive, drug-free options for a range of neurological conditions is opening on Northeast Russell Road.

eTMS Missouri is opening its new clinic that uses a customized treatment plan for veterans, first responders, and their families suffering from physical trauma to the head or emotional trauma at no cost to them.

The state funded clinic uses Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) for individuals suffering from things like anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury, sleep disorder, and more. They also take donations to continue their services.

The equipment they use generates magnetic waves that allow us to gently stimulate specifically targeted areas of the brain.

Aaron Eckerberg, Program Manager and Veteran, said “We are looking forward to sharing with our community how eTMS treatment can positively impact the lives of our veterans and first responders. These are people who, through their careers, have dedicated their lives to protecting us and now we have an opportunity to heal the trauma that comes with the job.”

eTMS Missouri will host an open house to the public on Monday, December 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5866 NE Russell Rd. Kansas City, MO 64117 for those interested in checking it out.

