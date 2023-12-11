Man charged with second-degree murder in DUI-related crash that killed Lenexa boy

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Charges have been upgraded for a 25-year-old man charged in the death of a 9-year-old Lenexa boy.

Matthew Jacobo of Kansas City, Kansas, was charged on Monday with second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a crash and possession of a firearm while under the influence.

He was accused of driving under the influence and crashing into another vehicle, critically injuring Nolan Davidson on Dec. 1.

The boy and his family had been en route to a basketball game and were on Johnson Drive near Bell Road in Shawnee, Kansas.

Davidson passed away from his injuries on Dec. 7.

Nolan Davidson passed away on Dec. 7 from injuries sustained in a crash involving a suspect drunk driver. (GoFundMe, Davidson family)

Jacobo was booked into the Johnson County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Dec. 14 at 11 a.m.

For more stories on community support for Nolan Davidson’s family, click here.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.