‘Largest family in Kansas City’: Churches host seniors for annual Christmas Day dinner

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - This Christmas, you’re not alone, no matter your age. For the 46th consecutive year, churches across the metro are hosting a Christmas Day dinner for seniors over the age of 60.

The dinner will start at noon on December 25 and run until 2 p.m. The dinner will be held at St. Peter’s Elementary, Solid Rock Bible Church, and Christ United Methodist Church.

The dinner first started in 1977 with just a few people coming together during the holidays. The event now hosts hundreds across several churches.

Since the beginning, the dinner has been organized by Richard White, who said everyone should have a family to turn to.

“I don’t want anyone to sit at home and think about whether or not you should be here,” White said. “If you’re over the age of 60 you need to be here and experience this. Once you’ve been here, you’ll be back.”

Churches will serve turkey, potatoes, pie, and other traditional Christmas food. White said the meal is just a small part of the impact.

“We’re part of one of the largest families in Kansas City because everybody that comes to the dinner ends up coming back and they grow into a family,” White said.

Volunteers will provide rides throughout the morning for seniors in need of transportation. White said you need to reserve a ride or meal by December 17.

