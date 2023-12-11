Lansing Correction Facility inmate found guilty of aggravated escape

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A jury found a Lansing Correctional Facility inmate who escaped custody in August 2022 guilty of aggravated escape.

The inmate, 44-year-old Michael Stroede, was serving 111 months on a drug-related charge. Court documents said Stroede arranged his bedding to appear like he was in his bunk before walking away from a minimum custody living unit at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

Two days later, Kansas City, Kansas police officers found him near 7th Street and Kansas Ave. and took him into custody.

Stroede is set to be sentenced for the escape on Jan. 17, 2024.

