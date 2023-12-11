Aging & Style
Kansas City’s proposed hate crime ordinance takes next step

Kansas City skyline, December 2023
Kansas City skyline, December 2023(KCTV5)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City’s proposed hate crime ordinance is expect to take another step forward this week before becoming a city law.

If passed, the ordinance would allow a city prosecutor to pursue an enhanced sentence if they believe a crime is motivated by hate or bias. The ordinance would allow up to 60 additional days that would run consecutively to the sentence for the underlying charge.

It comes several months after Kansas City’s LGBTQ Commission said it sent a letter to the city, asking leaders to create a policy and punishment addressing hate crimes.

Following several months of meetings, a hate crimes ordinance was introduced at the Dec. 7 city council meeting.

The next step is for the ordinance to be heard by the Committee for Legal Review on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

