Kansas City man charged after allegedly exposing himself at 2nd metro store

Platte County Prosecutors charged James D. Jones II with aggravated first degree sexual abuse.
Platte County Prosecutors charged James D. Jones II with aggravated first degree sexual abuse.(Platte County Prosecutor's Office)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
PLATTE CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man is charged after allegedly exposing himself in public, and prosecutors believe there are additional victims.

Prosecutors charged James D. Jones II with aggravated first degree sexual abuse on Dec. 8.

The Platte County Prosecutor said he believes Jones may have exposed himself on other occasions and in front of other people.

“We believe he may have done so in the presence of middle-aged women or possibly others. We urge anyone who believes they may have witnessed such an act or have been victimized by this defendant to contact police,” Eric Zahnd, Platte County Prosecutor, said.

Anyone who believes they may have witnessed or been victimized by Jones can call the Kansas City Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit at (816) 234-5520.

The charge Jones faces stems from a Sept. 13, incident at a Platte County store, according to court records. A picture from the prosecutor’s office shows what Jones looked like inside the store.

PLATTE CITY, Mo. -- Platte County Prosecutor released a surveillance picture of a man named...
PLATTE CITY, Mo. -- Platte County Prosecutor released a surveillance picture of a man named James Jones. He is accused of exposing himself inside a store in September.(Platte County Prosecutor's Office)

Documents show an employee used a computer terminal in the store and Jones stood behind her. The woman allegedly felt him touch her lower back. Jones denied touching her. She then felt her lower back, which was wet. The woman yelled at Jones and told him to leave, which he did.

Court documents also state that the woman’s jeans were recovered for testing. Kansas City Police said evidence from the jeans corroborated the woman’s report of what happened.

Jones is currently in police custody. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

Court records show Jones is also wanted for a similar crime in Clay County.

Clay County prosecutors charged Jones with second-degree sexual abuse in August.

According to the Clay County court documents, an employee at a store called police about Jones. When investigators reviewed surveillance video, they noticed Jones allegedly exposing himself inside the store.

A Clay County judge issued a warrant for Jones when he failed to appear at a hearing on the charge in October.

