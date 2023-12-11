Aging & Style
K-State’s Kaluma named Big 12 Player of the Week

Kansas State forward Arthur Kaluma (24) gets past Villanova guard Mark Armstrong (2) to put up...
Kansas State forward Arthur Kaluma (24) gets past Villanova guard Mark Armstrong (2) to put up a shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas State forward Arthur Kaluma was named the Big 12 Player of the Week following two strong performances against Power 6 competition.

The junior who transferred to K-State after starting his career at Creighton averaged a double-double in two wins over Villanova and LSU.

Kaluma averaged 21.5 points per game on a blistering 76.2 percent shooting percentage and went 6-for-7 from 3-point range in the two wins.

READ MORE: KSU’s Nae’Qwan Tomlin enters portal following dismissal from team

In K-State’s overtime win over Villanova, Kaluma scored a game and season-high 26 points to go along with nine rebounds and four assists. On Saturday, the Wildcats went to Baton Rouge and beat LSU, with Kaluma scoring 17 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.

Kaluma is the first Wildcat to win the award this season after Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson combined to win it eight times last season.

