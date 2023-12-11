John Knox Village Donates 600 Handmade Toys Donated to Lee’s Summit Social Services

The Hobby Hut at John Knox Village is a magical place where volunteers and residents create hand crafted toys and many other items, with love. Over 600 hundred toys were made at the Hobby Hut this year and donated to the Lee’s Summit Social services to brighten the day of children and families. Visit jkv.org for more information on the Hobby Hut and John Knox Village.

