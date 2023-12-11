Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

John Knox Village Donates 600 Handmade Toys Donated to Lee’s Summit Social Services

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Hobby Hut at John Knox Village is a magical place where volunteers and residents create hand crafted toys and many other items, with love. Over 600 hundred toys were made at the Hobby Hut this year and donated to the Lee’s Summit Social services to brighten the day of children and families.  Visit jkv.org for more information on the Hobby Hut and John Knox Village.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of the Branson Aquarium, which was recently named the 9th most beautiful aquarium in...
Missouri aquarium named 9th most beautiful to visit in U.S.
An alert on ScoutCamera notifying drivers of anticipated delays in their travel through I-70...
Stolen vehicle leads to standoff at I-70, K-7: One suspect in custody, one ‘at large’
EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. -- Grill 32 added a "New Heights Club" to its menu. The owner says it...
Kelce brothers shoutout KC-area spot taking sandwich to ‘New Heights’
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle
The Kansas City Fire Department are investigating a two alarm apartment fire in the northland.
2-alarm apartment fire displaces entire unit in Northland KC

Latest News

National Reporter for Investigate TV+ Kristin Crowley joins My KC LIVE to share an update on...
Kristin Crowley shares an update on Investigate TV +
National Reporter for Investigate TV+ Kristin Crowley joins My KC LIVE to share an update on...
Kristin Crowley shares and update on Investigate TV +
Chef Jill finishes up her delicious Christmas Casserole recipe, and gives us the tips we...
Chef Jill – Christmas Casserole Part 2
Chef Jill finishes up her delicious Christmas Casserole recipe, and gives us the tips we...
Chef Jill – Christmas Casserole Part 2
Chef Jill walks us through how to make her Christmas Casserole, an easy-to-make recipe that...
Chef Jill – Christmas Casserole Part 1