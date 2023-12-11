Here are the designs you can vote to be the next State of Kansas license plate

FILE — Kansans can vote for a new license plate design by Dec. 15, 2023.
FILE — Kansans can vote for a new license plate design by Dec. 15, 2023.(WHSV)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansans have five days to vote for their preferred choice from five designs to be the next State of Kansas license plate.

After an initial design released in late November was met with resounding disapproval, Governor Laura Kelly announced that Kansans would have the opportunity to vote for a selection.

“Kansans have offered their thoughts on our state’s next license plate through social media and elsewhere, even sending potential designs to my office. Many of these designs were beautiful, but we’re moving forward with this voting process to ensure law enforcement can easily read the selected license plate and to get safer plates on the streets as soon as possible,” Kelly said in a release. “I encourage Kansans to make their voices heard and am looking forward to announcing the winner next week.”

The governor’s office released five templates to be voted on by 5 p.m. on Dec. 15. The selected plate will be announced on Dec. 18, 2023.

You can vote here.

Kansans have until Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. to vote on their favorite license plate design.
Kansans have until Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. to vote on their favorite license plate design.(State of Kansas)

The original design (above) now features a lighter color blue. Other designs now include at least one of the State of Kansas outline, wheat and sunflowers.

Kansans have until Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. to vote on their favorite license plate design.
Kansans have until Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. to vote on their favorite license plate design.(State of Kansas)

Kelly’s office said the State of Kansas did not incur additional costs for designing the new license plate options or the voting website as existing contracts with Kansas-based firms covered both.

Kansans have until Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. to vote on their favorite license plate design.
Kansans have until Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. to vote on their favorite license plate design.(State of Kansas)

The timeline for distributing the new plates will be altered due to the preproduction processes needing to be performed after the new design is selected, the governor stated.

Kansans have until Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. to vote on their favorite license plate design.
Kansans have until Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. to vote on their favorite license plate design.(State of Kansas)

The five designs were created by Mammoth Creative Co., a Kansas-based marketing firm, in partnership with Kansas Tourism, according to a release.

Kansans have until Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. to vote on their favorite license plate design.
Kansans have until Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. to vote on their favorite license plate design.(State of Kansas)

Kansans may vote an unlimited number of times on their favorite design until voting closes on Friday.

Kansans have until Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. to vote on their favorite license plate design.
Kansans have until Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. to vote on their favorite license plate design.(State of Kansas)

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Wires

The OnlyFans logo is seen on a computer monitor in this posed photo, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023,...

Teachers have been outed for moonlighting in adult content. Do they have legal recourse?

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH
At a small rural Missouri high school, two English teachers shared a secret: Both were posting adult content on OnlyFans, the subscription-based website known for sexually explicit content

News

File: Railroad Crossing

Deadly crash into Independence railroad bridge

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Julia Scammahorn
The Independence Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:20 am, on Monday.

News

Deadly crash into Independence railroad bridge

Deadly crash into Independence railroad bridge

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
The Independence Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:20 am, on Monday.

News

Chiefs Kingdom share how to bounce back before playoffs

Chiefs Kingdom share how to bounce back before playoffs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Chiefs Kingdom is still reeling from back-to-back losses. However, fans are still confident that the Chiefs can stay in control of the AFC West.

Latest News

Community

Donutology, a locally-owned donut destination in Kansas City.

Donutology celebrates new River Market trolley location

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jiani Navarro
It was the grand opening weekend at Donutology at The Trolley. The locally owned donut shop officially celebrated its new unique addition in the river market with a grand opening weekend.

Community

Donutology celebrates new River Market trolley location

Donutology celebrates new River Market trolley location

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
It was the grand opening weekend at Donutology at The Trolley. The locally-owned donut shop officially celebrated its new, unique addition to the River Market.

Kansas City Chiefs

Andy Reid: 'Embarrassing' for NFL that Kadarius Toney was called offside without prior warning

Andy Reid: 'Embarrassing' for NFL that Kadarius Toney was called offside without prior warning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|

News

File: Brain Health

New clinic offering brain health treatment opening in Kansas City

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Hennessy
A new clinic offering non-invasive, drug-free options for a range of neurological conditions is opening on Northeast Russell Road.

News

New clinic offering brain health treatment opening in Kansas City

New clinic offering brain health treatment opening in Kansas City

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A new clinic offering non-invasive, drug-free options for a range of neurological conditions is opening on Northeast Russell Road.

News

Patrick Mahomes on go-ahead touchdown to Travis Kelce taken off the board

Patrick Mahomes addresses go-ahead touchdown to Travis Kelce taken off the board

Updated: 2 hours ago
|