Here are the designs you can vote to be the next State of Kansas license plate

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansans have five days to vote for their preferred choice from five designs to be the next State of Kansas license plate.

After an initial design released in late November was met with resounding disapproval, Governor Laura Kelly announced that Kansans would have the opportunity to vote for a selection.

“Kansans have offered their thoughts on our state’s next license plate through social media and elsewhere, even sending potential designs to my office. Many of these designs were beautiful, but we’re moving forward with this voting process to ensure law enforcement can easily read the selected license plate and to get safer plates on the streets as soon as possible,” Kelly said in a release. “I encourage Kansans to make their voices heard and am looking forward to announcing the winner next week.”

The governor’s office released five templates to be voted on by 5 p.m. on Dec. 15. The selected plate will be announced on Dec. 18, 2023.

You can vote here.

Kansans have until Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. to vote on their favorite license plate design. (State of Kansas)

The original design (above) now features a lighter color blue. Other designs now include at least one of the State of Kansas outline, wheat and sunflowers.

Kelly’s office said the State of Kansas did not incur additional costs for designing the new license plate options or the voting website as existing contracts with Kansas-based firms covered both.

The timeline for distributing the new plates will be altered due to the preproduction processes needing to be performed after the new design is selected, the governor stated.

The five designs were created by Mammoth Creative Co., a Kansas-based marketing firm, in partnership with Kansas Tourism, according to a release.

Kansans may vote an unlimited number of times on their favorite design until voting closes on Friday.

