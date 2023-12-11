FIRST WARN FORECAST: Temps in lower 50′s will bring in a cloudy mid-week

We have a rather quiet and comfortable week of weather ahead. Temperatures will start chilly early Monday morning in the mid to upper 20s. We are expecting plenty of sun on Monday with warming temperatures into the lower 50s and a light breeze! Should be a great afternoon. Clouds start to build Tuesday and Wednesday. This is thanks to a larger storm system coming in from the west. It does look like a few sprinkles could sneak closer to the Kansas/Missouri state line, but a bulk of the heavier rain should stay across central and western Kansas. Overall, our temperatures stick in the 40s and 50s this week. Not too warm, not too chilly. It does look like a fair amount of cloud coverage from time to time. No major rain chances as of right now.

