Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

FIRST WARN FORECAST: Temps in lower 50′s will bring in a cloudy mid-week

We have a rather quiet and comfortable week of weather ahead. Temperatures will start chilly...
We have a rather quiet and comfortable week of weather ahead. Temperatures will start chilly early Monday morning in the mid to upper 20s.(kctv)
By Warren Sears
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We have a rather quiet and comfortable week of weather ahead. Temperatures will start chilly early Monday morning in the mid to upper 20s. We are expecting plenty of sun on Monday with warming temperatures into the lower 50s and a light breeze! Should be a great afternoon. Clouds start to build Tuesday and Wednesday. This is thanks to a larger storm system coming in from the west. It does look like a few sprinkles could sneak closer to the Kansas/Missouri state line, but a bulk of the heavier rain should stay across central and western Kansas. Overall, our temperatures stick in the 40s and 50s this week. Not too warm, not too chilly. It does look like a fair amount of cloud coverage from time to time. No major rain chances as of right now.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of the Branson Aquarium, which was recently named the 9th most beautiful aquarium in...
Missouri aquarium named 9th most beautiful to visit in U.S.
EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. -- Grill 32 added a "New Heights Club" to its menu. The owner says it...
Kelce brothers shoutout KC-area spot taking sandwich to ‘New Heights’
The crash happened at the intersection of 81st Street and Prospect at 10:15 p.m.
Head-on collision involving two cars sends five adults, five children to hospital
An alert on ScoutCamera notifying drivers of anticipated delays in their travel through I-70...
Stolen vehicle leads to standoff at I-70, K-7: One suspect in custody, one ‘at large’
The Kansas City Fire Department are investigating a two alarm apartment fire in the northland.
2-alarm apartment fire displaces entire unit in Northland KC

Latest News

Forecast high temperatures for Monday afternoon
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Next chance for showers is next week
We’re back to reality with our weather as northwest winds take hold of our area this evening...
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Cold Sunday morning brings about chilly afternoon
Chiefs forecast for Sunday kickoff against the Bills
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Brisk and seasonable today
Kansas City temperatures for the next 24 hours.
FORECAST: Rain clears after midnight with chilly start to weekend