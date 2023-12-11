FIRST WARN FORECAST: Monday begins with a chill in the air but sunny skies prevail this afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With high pressure, still extending into the central Plains, and a more Zonal pattern to our atmosphere above our heads, a dryer pattern is expected today with temperatures rising out of those heavy sweaters and jackets for this morning, and maybe just long sleeve shirts or light fashionable jackets. Below-freezing conditions are expected this morning though, so please be aware as you get the kids ready for school and yourself off to work. By this afternoon, however, daytime high temperatures are expected in the lower 50s. That puts us between 5° and 10° above average

By tomorrow, however, a dryer cold front will drop out of the Dakotas bringing in seasonable temperatures back to the lower and middle 40s for afternoon highs. Moisture content is expected with this front but not quite enough to produce widespread rain or a winter mix. Cloud cover will be more common for us, but by Wednesday, I do not want to rule out a few isolated winter mix opportunities mainly north of the metro.

Once this passes temperatures begin to rebound back into the lower 50s by Thursday and Friday with partly sunny skies. Another storm system is developing to start the weekend but again most of the energy will fly either to the north or south of the viewing area. This means any kind of precipitation threat will be rather low, but it’s just enough that a few isolated opportunities those short-lived could enter into the viewing area. This is why we have added a 20% threat of rain or a rain snow mix on Saturday. By Sunday we’re back to partly sunny conditions with afternoon temperatures in the lower 50s.

