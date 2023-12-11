Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Donutology celebrates new River Market trolley location

Donutology celebrates new River Market trolley location
By Jiani Navarro
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It was the grand opening weekend at Donutology at The Trolley.

The locally-owned donut shop officially celebrated its new unique addition to the river market with a grand opening weekend.

Plenty of people stopped by for a delicious treat and a warm drink.

The donut shop also debuted its first-ever cocktail and donut pairing menu – something they said they are excited about.

“We’ll be offering a jelly donut martini, a donut expresso martini, and a streetcar martini, one’s with vodka, one’s with gin and one’s with whiskey, and we have lots of pairings with the drinks and donuts that are super fun,” said Lily Loving, and employee.

The donut shop said they hope the new menu items will attract more people and cater to more of the nightlife in the metro.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of the Branson Aquarium, which was recently named the 9th most beautiful aquarium in...
Missouri aquarium named 9th most beautiful to visit in U.S.
An alert on ScoutCamera notifying drivers of anticipated delays in their travel through I-70...
Stolen vehicle leads to standoff at I-70, K-7: One suspect in custody, one ‘at large’
EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. -- Grill 32 added a "New Heights Club" to its menu. The owner says it...
Kelce brothers shoutout KC-area spot taking sandwich to ‘New Heights’
The Kansas City Fire Department are investigating a two alarm apartment fire in the northland.
2-alarm apartment fire displaces entire unit in Northland KC
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle

Latest News

Donutology celebrates new River Market trolley location
Donutology celebrates new River Market trolley location
File: Christmas Day Dinner (Source: KFDA)
‘Largest family in Kansas City’: Churches host seniors for annual Christmas Day dinner
‘Largest family in Kansas City’: Churches host seniors for annual Christmas Day dinner
‘Largest family in Kansas City’: Churches host seniors for annual Christmas Day dinner
First Warn 5 Meteorologist Greg Bennett and wife Ericka recently welcomed their baby boy,...
New dad Greg Bennett is back!