Donutology celebrates new River Market trolley location

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It was the grand opening weekend at Donutology at The Trolley.

The locally-owned donut shop officially celebrated its new unique addition to the river market with a grand opening weekend.

Plenty of people stopped by for a delicious treat and a warm drink.

The donut shop also debuted its first-ever cocktail and donut pairing menu – something they said they are excited about.

“We’ll be offering a jelly donut martini, a donut expresso martini, and a streetcar martini, one’s with vodka, one’s with gin and one’s with whiskey, and we have lots of pairings with the drinks and donuts that are super fun,” said Lily Loving, and employee.

The donut shop said they hope the new menu items will attract more people and cater to more of the nightlife in the metro.

