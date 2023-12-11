Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Deadly crash into Independence railroad bridge

Deadly crash into Independence railroad bridge
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:20 am, on Monday.

The crash took place east of Crysler on 23rd Street, resulting in the death of the driver.

There was no one else in the car.

Police reports say the driver of a Chevrolet Impala was traveling west on 23rd Street before colliding with the railroad bridge.

The driver succumbed to injuries at the scene and passed away.

The identity of the driver is not being released until the family is notified.

It appears they were not wearing a seatbelt. However, the crash remains under investigation.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of the Branson Aquarium, which was recently named the 9th most beautiful aquarium in...
Missouri aquarium named 9th most beautiful to visit in U.S.
An alert on ScoutCamera notifying drivers of anticipated delays in their travel through I-70...
Stolen vehicle leads to standoff at I-70, K-7: One suspect in custody, one ‘at large’
EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. -- Grill 32 added a "New Heights Club" to its menu. The owner says it...
Kelce brothers shoutout KC-area spot taking sandwich to ‘New Heights’
The Kansas City Fire Department are investigating a two alarm apartment fire in the northland.
2-alarm apartment fire displaces entire unit in Northland KC
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle

Latest News

The OnlyFans logo is seen on a computer monitor in this posed photo, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023,...
Teachers have been outed for moonlighting in adult content. Do they have legal recourse?
FILE — Kansans can vote for a new license plate design by Dec. 15, 2023.
Here are the designs you can vote to be the next State of Kansas license plate
Deadly crash into Independence railroad bridge
Deadly crash into Independence railroad bridge
Chiefs Kingdom share how to bounce back before playoffs
Chiefs Kingdom share how to bounce back before playoffs