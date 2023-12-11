Aging & Style
Chiefs Kingdom fans share how team can bounce back before playoffs

Chiefs Kingdom is still reeling from back-to-back losses. However, fans are still confident...
Chiefs Kingdom is still reeling from back-to-back losses. However, fans are still confident that the Chiefs can stay in control of the AFC West while proving they can be number one in the AFC.
By Alex Love
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chiefs Kingdom is still reeling from back-to-back losses. This time it came at the hands of a bitter conference rival the Buffalo Bills.

But it’s not all doom and gloom in the kingdom!

Even though today’s game was a tough loss, the race for the top seed in the playoffs is not over. And fans are still confident they can stay in control of the AFC West while proving they can be number one in the AFC.

“I’m hoping that we win out obviously because I’d like to have the one seed and have the sixth straight AFC Championship game here at Arrowhead,” season ticket holder Jim Shultz said.

Out of the four games left in the season, only one of the Chiefs’ opponents has a winning record. Fans have high hopes that they can finish strong.

“The end of the day the Chiefs are going to have a playoff spot,” Joi Barnes added after the game. “I think it’s just a matter of finding that cohesion. No matter what the Chiefs are going to be fine and figure it out, but I think it’s just a matter of connecting and finding that right wide receiver.”

Similar to last Sundays game against the Green Bay Packers, fans also called out the referee crew claiming bad calls, and even some missed calls cost the Chiefs this game as well.

“It’s like the refs call some things that they want to call but not other things,” Kamau Kimaru complained when walking out of Arrowhead. “But I just want to see some consistency, that’s all I want to see is consistency in the refs calling because we got beat on it last week and beat on it two weeks in a row it’s just upsetting.”

I don’t think it’s a Kansas City Chiefs issue either. I think it’s across the league. I think there are inconsistent calls across the league with whatever your fan base is.

Joi Barnes, Chiefs Kingdom fan

The Chiefs have two more home games left this season. The first is against the Raiders on Christmas Day.

