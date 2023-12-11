Cass County man charged with sexual exploitation of minor

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 23-year-old man was arrested Sunday after authorities were told a juvenile had been sexually assaulted.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were asked to assist the Department of Family Services regarding a child victim in Freeman, Missouri.

Deputies arrested 23-year-old Bryce Caster on Sunday and charged him Monday with sexual exploitation of a minor child, which is a Class A felony. Caster was also charged with two counts of second-degree child molestation of a child who is 12 years or younger.

Caster is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond and is currently being held at the Cass County jail.

