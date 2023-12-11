Aging & Style
CAPS Network secures $951k grant with focus on Kansas

(Live 5 News)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The CAPS Network announced Monday that it secured just under $1 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Education.

The organization said a $951,000 grant will “serve as a catalyst for” its ambitious plan to expand profession-based learning in rural America, with a particular focus on its home state of Kansas.

The CAPS Network said its primary objective with the grant is to “identify and collaborate with communities in rural America that share a vision of providing high school students with authentic, real-world experiences directly connected to professionals in various fields.”

CAPS said it plans to create 12-15 school district affiliations in 2024.

The initiative from CAPS is expected to be implemented over the course of the next three years, going through 2025-26.

