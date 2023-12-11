Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Buc-ee’s opens its first Missouri store in Springfield

Buc-ee's opens its first Missouri store in Springfield.
Buc-ee's opens its first Missouri store in Springfield.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s first Buc-ee’s store opened in Springfield on Monday.

The store on N. Beaver Road, off of I-44, in north Springfield, officially opened at 6 a.m. The travel center includes 53,000 square feet, offering 120 fueling positions.

Buc-ee’s is known for its clean restrooms, fresh food, and friendly beaver mascot. The Texas-based travel center attracts tourists from all over to experience its food, snacks, and merchandise extravagance.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An alert on ScoutCamera notifying drivers of anticipated delays in their travel through I-70...
Stolen vehicle leads to standoff at I-70, K-7: One suspect in custody, one ‘at large’
Photos of the Branson Aquarium, which was recently named the 9th most beautiful aquarium in...
Missouri aquarium named 9th most beautiful to visit in U.S.
EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. -- Grill 32 added a "New Heights Club" to its menu. The owner says it...
Kelce brothers shoutout KC-area spot taking sandwich to ‘New Heights’
FILE — Kansans can vote for a new license plate design by Dec. 15, 2023.
Here are the designs you can vote to be the next State of Kansas license plate
The much-anticipated opening of Buc-ee’s in Springfield happens on Monday.
Buc-ee's Opening: What you need to know about Monday's opening

Latest News

Singer/songwriter Sarah McLachlan performs during WE Day Toronto at the Scotiabank Arena on...
Sarah McLachlan adds Starlight Theatre stop to 30th anniversary tour
The Kansas Department of Corrections announced 43-year-old Michael Stroede “walked away from...
Lansing Correction Facility inmate found guilty of aggravated escape
An overnight shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, left one man dead.
KCK man identified in fatal Kaw Drive shooting over weekend
23-year-old Bryce Caster, of Freeman, was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor in Cass...
Cass County man charged with sexual exploitation of minor
Kansas City KC Wheel