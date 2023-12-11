Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.(MGN)
By Kimberly Keagy, Makenna Leisifer and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - Two brothers were killed in a head-on crash Saturday night in West Virginia, WSAZ reports.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, two motorcycles collided in a head-on crash, and brothers Shawn Dakota Roseberry, 24, and Michael Lee Roseberry, 26, both died at the scene.

Deputies said they believe that speed and wet roadways played a role in the crash, but noted the motorcycles were not street legal, had faulty equipment and neither driver was wearing a helmet.

No other vehicles or people were involved in the crash.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of the Branson Aquarium, which was recently named the 9th most beautiful aquarium in...
Missouri aquarium named 9th most beautiful to visit in U.S.
An alert on ScoutCamera notifying drivers of anticipated delays in their travel through I-70...
Stolen vehicle leads to standoff at I-70, K-7: One suspect in custody, one ‘at large’
EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. -- Grill 32 added a "New Heights Club" to its menu. The owner says it...
Kelce brothers shoutout KC-area spot taking sandwich to ‘New Heights’
The Kansas City Fire Department are investigating a two alarm apartment fire in the northland.
2-alarm apartment fire displaces entire unit in Northland KC
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle

Latest News

FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts during his interview with The Associated...
Zelenskyy will address the US military in Washington as funding for Ukraine’s war runs out
FILE — One of the drivers involved in the crash was arrested on suspicion of DWI.
Two toddlers among 7 people injured in DWI-involved crash east of Warrensburg
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023,...
Jury trial will decide how much Giuliani must pay election workers over false election fraud claims
A man returns to his seat during the National Chanukah Menorah lighting, Thursday, Dec. 7,...
Biden to host Hanukkah ceremony at the White House amid fears about rising antisemitism