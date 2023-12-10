Veteran surprised with new car at Wichita State basketball game

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Saturday’s Wichita State basketball game was a little different for one family. Retired U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Mia Lett knew she was being recognized at the game but when she got onto the court, she was shocked.

“My ears are ringing my face is tingling, I’m so elated,” said Lett.

Lett served in the military for 21 years. She was injured serving in Afghanistan in 2015. Lett retired in 2018 and reached out to the Military Warriors Support Foundation a year later. She was surprised to hear from them earlier this year.

“When they contacted me in 2023, I said, ‘What’re you guys talking about? Me, what do you guys want from me?” said Lett.

Military Warriors recognized Lett during the first quarter of Saturday’s Wichita State basketball game, but that wasn’t all they planned to do. While Lett and her family were out on the court, she was given the keys to a new Chevrolet Equinox for free. Lett says she never thought something like this would happen to her.

“I know the young lady was saying this is small but no this is huge for me, this is huge, like are you serious?” said Lett.

Jonathan Starlin with Davis-Moore Chevrolet says he couldn’t think of anyone more deserving.

“There are men and women that serve us, serve our country, and put in years and this family’s put in decades,” said Starlin. “What an awesome way to be able to give back to a family that’s given so much.”

Lett is thankful for the support.

“To be recognized is one thing, you know to have your name printed in the newspaper, but to be gifted a vehicle that I can use, I am just very, very grateful,” said Lett.

Master Sergeant Lett joined the United States Air Force in 1997. She served with assignments in Kansas, Mississippi, Texas, South Korea, Japan, Germany, Iceland and Afghanistan.

