Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Olathe police helps spread joy with annual shopping event

By Jiani Navarro
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Ks. (KCTV) - Officers with the Olathe Police Department were able to see what it’s like to be Santa for the day, during their 11th Annual Mission Christmas shopping event.

Olathe officers went to Walmart to shop.

They were paired up with students in need from the Olathe School District going down the aisles, filling up their carts full of toys – clothes, and anything else on their wish list.

Officers said they feel honored to help families during the holidays.

“The smiles and the genuine happiness from these kids is something irreplaceable that’s what makes these events worth it and why we’ll continue to do it,” said John Moncayo, Olathe Police Sergeant.

Olathe PD said they were able to help spread joy to 23 students.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of the Branson Aquarium, which was recently named the 9th most beautiful aquarium in...
Missouri aquarium named 9th most beautiful to visit in U.S.
EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. -- Grill 32 added a "New Heights Club" to its menu. The owner says it...
Kelce brothers shoutout KC-area spot taking sandwich to ‘New Heights’
Nolan Davidson passed away on Dec. 7 from injuries sustained in a crash involving a suspect...
9-year-old Nolan Davidson succumbs to injuries one week after serious car crash
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) is pushed out of bounds by Las Vegas...
Injury-riddled Chiefs to be without 4 starters against Bills
The crash happened at the intersection of 81st Street and Prospect at 10:15 p.m.
Head-on collision involving two cars sends five adults, five children to hospital

Latest News

USA TODAY's 10Best announced Silver Dollar City's An Old Time Christmas as America's "Best...
Silver Dollar City tops list of USA Today’s 10 best theme park holiday events
The Heartland Men’s Chorus Kansas City, in its 38th season, is turning its annual holiday...
Heartland Men’s Chorus set to perform a ‘Very Merry Christmas Pageant’
Gladstone coffee shop brews up inclusivity
Gladstone coffee shop brews up inclusivity
Edwardsville Mayor Carolyn Caiharr has been discussing deconsolidation or an amendment to the...
Deconsolidation debate begins between Kansas cities & Wyandotte County