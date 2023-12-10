Olathe police helps spread joy with annual shopping event

OLATHE, Ks. (KCTV) - Officers with the Olathe Police Department were able to see what it’s like to be Santa for the day, during their 11th Annual Mission Christmas shopping event.

Olathe officers went to Walmart to shop.

They were paired up with students in need from the Olathe School District going down the aisles, filling up their carts full of toys – clothes, and anything else on their wish list.

Officers said they feel honored to help families during the holidays.

“The smiles and the genuine happiness from these kids is something irreplaceable that’s what makes these events worth it and why we’ll continue to do it,” said John Moncayo, Olathe Police Sergeant.

Olathe PD said they were able to help spread joy to 23 students.

