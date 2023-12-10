2-alarm apartment fire displaces entire unit in Northland KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Fire Department responded to a two alarm apartment fire in the northland.

Firefighters were dispatched to Vivion Oaks Apartments near North Oak Trafficway at approximately 8 p.m. Upon arrivals, firefighters crews reported heavy fire from a two story apartment building.

Crews began evacuation measures and a fire attack plan. One person was reported to have been transported for a minor smoke evaluation.

The fire was placed under control just before 9 p.m. Fire crews have now transitioned back to interior operations and are working to clear the structure.

Approximately 12 units are affected, displacing the entire building.

KCFD says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.