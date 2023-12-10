Aging & Style
High schooler fatally shot in Facebook Marketplace deal gone wrong, police say

Police say the 18-year-old victim was shot after deciding not to buy a car he saw on Facebook Marketplace. (WJZ, BALTIMORE POLICE DEPARTMENT, FAMILY PHOTO, CNN)
By WJZ via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) - Police say an 18-year-old high school student was fatally shot while driving away after deciding not to buy a car he saw on Facebook Marketplace.

Carlos Carrazana Ricardo, 18, was a senior at J.P. McCaskey High School in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. He had only immigrated from Cuba last year.

“The loss is being felt widely in our school community… Please keep Carlos’ family, friends and our students and staff in your thoughts as we process this loss,” said the principal in a letter to students.

Charging documents say Carrazana Ricardo and a friend drove to Baltimore’s Mosher neighborhood on Nov. 26, hoping to buy a car he found on Facebook Marketplace. He decided against it.

As the pair started to drive away, shots rang out. One of the bullets hit Carrazana Ricardo in the head, and he died at the hospital.

Police say 18-year-old Marques Harris was identified by Carrazana Ricardo’s friend as the seller of the car. They went to Harris’ home, where a handgun was found.

Harris confirmed to police he was the seller but said he heard gunshots after he got back into his brother’s car when the sale was called off.

Police arrested Harris last Saturday. He is charged with first-degree murder.

John Bullock, the city councilman for District 9, where the shooting took place, says it’s always hard when he hears about these incidents.

“My heart goes out to anyone who loses a family member. Having lost family members myself, it’s a hard thing to deal with, especially when they were really just trying to make a transaction. So, they weren’t involved in anything nefarious,” Bullock said.

He adds that while homicides and deadly shootings are down in Baltimore this year, preventing these crimes, especially among young people, remains a top priority.

“The loss of one person is still too much, so a lot of folks and neighbors may not feel that drop just because, statistically, we can prove that… So, we still have a lot more work to do in the city,” Bullock said.

Harris is set to appear in court Jan. 3 for a preliminary hearing.

Copyright 2023 WJZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

