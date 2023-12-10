FIRST WARN FORECAST: Next chance for showers is next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Temperatures will be seasonable again today with highs in the low to mid-40s and increasing clouds. Since the weather is more seasonal, it will be the perfect weekend to go out and enjoy some holiday activities across the area and for the Chiefs game this afternoon! If you are heading to the Chief’s game on Sunday, bring a jacket– with clouds increasing during tailgating, it will be a rather chilly game.

The pattern stays quiet with slightly warmer conditions tomorrow before another dry front pushes through Monday into Tuesday pushing temperatures back to the mid-40s. By Thursday and Friday, temperatures will be in the low 50s! A chance for rain showers is possible next weekend, but there is little confidence with this at the moment.

