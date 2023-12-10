Aging & Style
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Cold Sunday morning brings about chilly afternoon

By Alena Lee
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We’re back to reality with our weather as northwest winds take hold of our area this evening and temperatures fall back into the mid 20s by daybreak on Sunday. Heading into the afternoon skies will become partly sunny to mostly cloudy with temperatures topping out in the low to mid 40s. Winds shift back from the southwest by Monday allow temperatures to rebound into the upper 40s to nearly 50 degrees before a weak front slides in at night. This will drop temperatures a few degrees by Tuesday, however we’ll still be close to normal for this time of year. It’s not until Thursday we may see 50s return area wide, then another system is expected to arrive late in the week. Right now timing and track of this system will be determined in the next few days, but expect active weather to move in either Friday or Saturday of next week.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

