Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

ChatGPT struggles to accurately answer medical questions, study says

Researchers found that ChatGPT was unable to accurately answer most medical questions.
Researchers found that ChatGPT was unable to accurately answer most medical questions.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Doctors and medical personnel will probably want to stay away from using artificial intelligence for medical advice.

Researchers at Long Island University posed 39 real-life medication-related queries to the free version of ChatGPT. The study found that ChatGPT provided accurate responses to only about 10 of the questions.

For the other 29 prompts, the answers were incomplete or inaccurate, or they didn’t even address the questions.

Interestingly, when researchers asked for scientific sourcing for answers, the platform fabricated references and citations in some cases.

A spokesperson for OpenAI, the organization that develops ChatGPT, said it advises users not to rely on responses as a substitute for professional medical advice or treatment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of the Branson Aquarium, which was recently named the 9th most beautiful aquarium in...
Missouri aquarium named 9th most beautiful to visit in U.S.
EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. -- Grill 32 added a "New Heights Club" to its menu. The owner says it...
Kelce brothers shoutout KC-area spot taking sandwich to ‘New Heights’
The crash happened at the intersection of 81st Street and Prospect at 10:15 p.m.
Head-on collision involving two cars sends five adults, five children to hospital
Nolan Davidson passed away on Dec. 7 from injuries sustained in a crash involving a suspect...
9-year-old Nolan Davidson succumbs to injuries one week after serious car crash
Four Overland Park police officers previously involved in a Johnson County District Attorney...
Four Overland Park police officers at center of DA audit over misused funds resign

Latest News

An alert on ScoutCamera notifying drivers of anticipated delays in their travel through I-70...
Stolen vehicle leads to standoff at I-70, K-7: One suspect in custody, one ‘at large’
People frantically worked to clear rubble after two large explosions, reportedly caused by...
Heavy fighting across Gaza as Israel presses ahead with renewed US military and diplomatic support
A business destroyed by a tornado on West Main in Hendersonville, Tenn., is seen, Saturday,...
Tennessee residents clean up after severe weekend storms killed 6 people and damaged neighborhoods
A pizza restaurant employee jumped into action when a tornado touched down nearby.
Pizza restaurant employee saves coworkers, customers from tornado in Tennessee