Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Buc-ee's Opening: What you need to know about Monday's opening

The much-anticipated opening of Buc-ee’s in Springfield happens on Monday.
The much-anticipated opening of Buc-ee’s in Springfield happens on Monday.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The much-anticipated opening of Buc-ee’s in Springfield happens on Monday.

The doors open at 6 a.m. The store is at 3284 N. Mulroy Road, off of I-44, north of Springfield. The travel center is 53,000 square feet. It offers 120 fueling positions. Buc-ee’s is known for its clean restrooms, fresh food, and friendly beaver mascot. The Texas-based travel center attracts tourists from all over to experience its food, snacks, and merchandise extravagance.

If you plan to be an early bird, there are some rules. Buc-ee’s does not allow tents or other temporary structures to be constructed outside the store. Management will let you wait outside the building.

If you drive I-44, you might also anticipate some extra traffic Monday morning.

KY3 News will broadcast live from the store opening on Ozarks Today beginning Monday at 5 a.m.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of the Branson Aquarium, which was recently named the 9th most beautiful aquarium in...
Missouri aquarium named 9th most beautiful to visit in U.S.
An alert on ScoutCamera notifying drivers of anticipated delays in their travel through I-70...
Stolen vehicle leads to standoff at I-70, K-7: One suspect in custody, one ‘at large’
EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. -- Grill 32 added a "New Heights Club" to its menu. The owner says it...
Kelce brothers shoutout KC-area spot taking sandwich to ‘New Heights’
The Kansas City Fire Department are investigating a two alarm apartment fire in the northland.
2-alarm apartment fire displaces entire unit in Northland KC
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle

Latest News

The OnlyFans logo is seen on a computer monitor in this posed photo, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023,...
Teachers have been outed for moonlighting in adult content. Do they have legal recourse?
FILE — Kansans can vote for a new license plate design by Dec. 15, 2023.
Here are the designs you can vote to be the next State of Kansas license plate
File: Railroad Crossing
Deadly crash into Independence railroad bridge
Deadly crash into Independence railroad bridge
Deadly crash into Independence railroad bridge
Chiefs Kingdom share how to bounce back before playoffs
Chiefs Kingdom share how to bounce back before playoffs