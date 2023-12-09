Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Sign language club at Parkway elementary school bridges gap between students, fostering friendships

Sign language club at Parkway elementary school bridges gap between students, fostering...
Sign language club at Parkway elementary school bridges gap between students, fostering friendships
By Caroline Hecker
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:09 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) -For nearly 40 years, Parkway School District has partnered with the Special School District to provide deaf and hard of hearing students resources to boost their learning and social environment.

Currently, Parkway has more than 120 students who are deaf or hard of hearing from across St. Louis County enrolled in its voluntary program. In doing so, students are given access to in-classroom interpreters, technology and included in classes with both hearing students and those with hearing loss.

“To not be the only kid in a classroom with hearing aids and for it to be a non-issue like it is here is everything,” said Mickey Schuchardt, a sign language interpreter who works at Bellerive Elementary School.

Bellerive Elementary is home to about 40 students who are deaf or hard of hearing, prompting some of their classmates to come forward with an idea.

“We had a bunch of kids come to the principal and say, ‘we have a lot of deaf and hard of hearing friends here, can we have a sign language class?’” said Schuchardt.

They agreed on a club. The club has grown so much in popularity, it’s broken into two groups that meet once a week. Younger students focus on the basics, while older students build upon that foundation and work on conversations.

“I had a lot of deaf friends so I wanted to communicate with them without having a teacher nearby to tell them what I said,” said fifth-grader Amina Williams.

Mary Fate is in fifth grade and was diagnosed with auditory neuropathy as a baby. She enjoys signing and takes part in the club, in addition to having an interpreter with her in the classroom.

“It makes me feel happy because it’s like I have friends, it’s kind of like a normal, natural thing that deaf people have,” said Fate. “It’s not that I just communicate with deaf friends, I’m also able to communicate with hearing people, so it’s changed my life a little bit.”

In addition to leading the club, Schuchardt and Beth Murray serve as two of 13 interpreters at Bellerive. They accompany students in class, helping students who may have hearing aids or implants understand what the teacher and other classmates may be saying.

“It’s really interesting how the students who use interpreters how they’re able to go from looking at the smart board, to looking at the interpreter and also glancing over at the teachers, how they’re able to process and use all those resources,” said Beth Murray.

Schuchardt said the additional support and resources offered to students in the voluntary program translates to self-confidence in both the classroom and personal relationships.

“They can raise their hand with confidence, they aren’t afraid they’re the only one who didn’t hear something, it’s incredible to watch their growth,” she said. “It’s not us, we’re a tool they can use, but they grow all on their own and in doing so, are setting themselves up for success in the future.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of the Branson Aquarium, which was recently named the 9th most beautiful aquarium in...
Missouri aquarium named 9th most beautiful to visit in U.S.
EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. -- Grill 32 added a "New Heights Club" to its menu. The owner says it...
Kelce brothers shoutout KC-area spot taking sandwich to ‘New Heights’
The crash happened at the intersection of 81st Street and Prospect at 10:15 p.m.
Head-on collision involving two cars sends five adults, five children to hospital
Nolan Davidson passed away on Dec. 7 from injuries sustained in a crash involving a suspect...
9-year-old Nolan Davidson succumbs to injuries one week after serious car crash
Four Overland Park police officers previously involved in a Johnson County District Attorney...
Four Overland Park police officers at center of DA audit over misused funds resign

Latest News

FIRST WARN FORECAST: Next chance for showers is next week
A magical Delta flight 'took off' to the North Pole Saturday afternoon. Shadow Buddies...
‘It’s so magical’: Children with medical needs take ‘flight’ to North Pole at KCI
A magical Delta flight 'took off' to the North Pole Saturday afternoon. Shadow Buddies...
Magical "flight" to the North Pole for kids diagnosed with medical condition
2-alarm fire displaces apartment unit in Northland
Mia Lett surprised with new car at Wichita State basketball game.
Veteran surprised with new car at Wichita State basketball game