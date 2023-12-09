Shooting at Subway in KCMO leaves one injured following armed robbery attempt
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting at a Subway in the area of E. Truman Road left one person with non-life-threatening injuries.
KCPD said a victim was found behind the counter when officers arrived at the business following reports of a shooting. Police determined the suspect entered the business and demanded money before firing a gun at around 6:15 p.m. Friday.
Police said the suspect then fled the scene on foot.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect was not found after police searched the surrounding area.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.