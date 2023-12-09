Aging & Style
Shooting at Subway in KCMO leaves one injured following armed robbery attempt

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting at a Subway in the area of E. Truman Road left one person with non-life-threatening injuries.

KCPD said a victim was found behind the counter when officers arrived at the business following reports of a shooting. Police determined the suspect entered the business and demanded money before firing a gun at around 6:15 p.m. Friday.

Police said the suspect then fled the scene on foot.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was not found after police searched the surrounding area.

