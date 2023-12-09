Aging & Style
Prisoner sentenced for 2019 stabbing of inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility

Lansing Correctional Facility in August of 2022.
Lansing Correctional Facility in August of 2022.(KCTV5 News)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 42-year-old inmate associated with a white supremacist group was sentenced Friday on charges connected to a 2019 stabbing of another prisoner at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

Lee B. Jacobs was given a 46-month prison term for a battery charge and a 19-month term for trafficking. The 65 months will be tacked on to Jacobs’ ongoing sentence he was serving at the time of the stabbing incident.

Court documents indicated Jacobs and another inmate -- Andrew Hogue -- were charged following an attack on April 19, 2019. That day, the two were seen hitting a victim during a fight that lasted several minutes. During the attack, the victim was stabbed multiple times with a homemade stabbing device.

Court documents said Jacobs, Hogue and the victim were members of the Kansas Aryan Brotherhood, a white supremacist gang. A coded message was used to order an attack on the victim, who survived the injuries he sustained.

Hogue was convicted of aggravated battery following a guilty plea in April 2022.

“My office will not tolerate violence, even within the confines of a prison,” said Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson. “It’s unsafe for the valued prisoners and the valued employees who take pride in going to work behind those walls every day.”

