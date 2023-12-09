Olathe teen sentenced for involuntary manslaughter charge

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - An Olathe teenager was sentenced Friday for involuntary manslaughter in the 2022 death of a man.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office sentenced 16-year-old Kingston Blaze Kohlieber to six months of probation for involuntary manslaughter and criminal use of weapons, following the death of 29-year-old Daniel Ward in August 2022.

Kohlieber was adjudicated for a level 5 person felony, which allowed for placement at the juvenile correctional facility for a term of 9-18 months.

As of Friday, Kohlieber had served approximately 16 1/2 months in custody, which is more than 70 percent of his maximum juvenile correctional facility sentence, according to District Attorney Steve Howe.

The probation period is six months and he will be reassessed when that period is up.

