Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Olathe teen sentenced for involuntary manslaughter charge

(Source: Gray News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - An Olathe teenager was sentenced Friday for involuntary manslaughter in the 2022 death of a man.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office sentenced 16-year-old Kingston Blaze Kohlieber to six months of probation for involuntary manslaughter and criminal use of weapons, following the death of 29-year-old Daniel Ward in August 2022.

Kohlieber was adjudicated for a level 5 person felony, which allowed for placement at the juvenile correctional facility for a term of 9-18 months.

READ MORE: 15-year-old from Olathe charged with first-degree murder

As of Friday, Kohlieber had served approximately 16 1/2 months in custody, which is more than 70 percent of his maximum juvenile correctional facility sentence, according to District Attorney Steve Howe.

The probation period is six months and he will be reassessed when that period is up.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Branson Aquarium named as ninth most beautiful aquarium in the U.S.
Missouri aquarium named 9th most beautiful to visit in U.S.
EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. -- Grill 32 added a "New Heights Club" to its menu. The owner says it...
Kelce brothers shoutout KC-area spot taking sandwich to ‘New Heights’
Nolan Davidson passed away on Dec. 7 from injuries sustained in a crash involving a suspect...
9-year-old Nolan Davidson succumbs to injuries one week after serious car crash
The Matador Club is raffling off a Nissan truck formerly owned by Kansas City Chiefs...
How to win truck owned by Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Bert L. Torrey, 81, was found dead Thursday afternoon south of Richmond on Pryor Road.
Elderly Clay County man found dead after Silver Alert

Latest News

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker charged 28-year-old Kequan Herring with...
KC man charged with murder after shooting killed man inside his home
Lansing Correctional Facility in August of 2022.
Prisoner sentenced for 2019 stabbing of inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility
The deadline for felony marijuana charges to be expunged was today, however, not all of the...
Deadline to automatically expunge qualifying marijuana charges arrives in Missouri
The deadline for felony marijuana charges to be expunged was today, however, not all of the...
Deadline to automatically expunge qualifying marijuana charges arrives in Missouri