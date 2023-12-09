Mizzou’s Schrader finishes in Top 10 of Heisman voting

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri running back Cody Schrader was named one of the 10 best players in college football on Friday night.

A night before the Heisman Trophy is awarded to either LSU’s Jayden Daniels, Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr., Oregon’s Bo Nix or Washington’s Michael Penix, those who just missed out on heading to New York City were celebrated.

Spots five through 10 on this year’s Heisman Trophy standings were released Friday night on ESPN, during the Top 10 Heisman Trophy Reveal Show.

Schrader, who was a finalist for the Doak Walker Award -- representing the nation’s best running back -- and the winner of the Burlsworth Trophy -- given to the best player in the country who began his career as a walk-on -- finished eighth in Heisman Trophy voting this season.

The former Truman State Bulldog finishes his second season at Mizzou as the SEC’s leading rusher, tallying 1,499 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. He helped the Tigers finished 10-2 in the regular season, reach the No. 9 spot in the College Football Playoff’s final rankings, and appear in a Dec. 29 Cotton Bowl against No. 7 Ohio State.

Schrader finished one spot behind Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon, who wound up winning the Doak Walker Award. He was one spot ahead of Michigan running back Blake Corum.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels edged Schrader out for SEC Offensive Player of the Year, and was named the Davey O’Brien Award winner as the nation’s best quarterback. Daniels is widely expected to be named the Heisman winner on Saturday night at 7 p.m. CT. The ceremony will air on ESPN.

