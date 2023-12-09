Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Local barber school pulling all-nighter to benefit charity toy drive

By Betsy Webster
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - One local barber school is burning the midnight oil to give more than just haircuts. Their 24-hour project aims to provide Christmas toys along with classic cuts.

Klassic Transformations Barber Academy’s cut-a-thon is in its fourth year. Their student barbers have their shears sharpened and skills ready to give a free shave and haircut in exchange for an unwrapped gift or monetary donation.

The event benefits the Hickman Mills Community Empowerment Center’s “Because We Care Holiday Giveaway.”

“I think a lot of people don’t know, but the Hickman Mills area has the highest child poverty rate in the entire Jackson County area,” said Almitra Muzan, a volunteer with the center.

She’s been impressed over the years with the enthusiasm of the students.

“They’re not like, ‘Okay, well, we’ll do that,’ but they really seem excited and we’re just really thankful,” said Muzan.

“Being able to be in here and have fun and have a little team-building is always a plus for me,” said student Jalen Ford, whose parents own the school.

The students are getting more than just that. Instructor Arthur Roberts said they’re also getting a lot more practice. They’re working in shifts, long shifts, but he’s pulling an all-nighter.

The newer students who aren’t yet authorized to cut were watching and at times walking the strip mall where the academy sits to try to wrangle customers.

“I was a kid who got donated toys when I was younger, so I definitely understand,” said new student Marliece Hill.

Each donor customer will be entered into a raffle for gift cards to stores and restaurants. Klassic Transformations is offering an extra incentive for those who come between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m. Those donors will also be entered in a drawing to win a 50-inch TV.

The “Because We Care Holiday Giveaway” is especially in need of gifts for teens. Right now there are over 500 teenagers registered but not yet enough gifts donated for that age group.

Teens can be hard to shop for, and not everyone has a gift on hand to bring at 3 a.m. They are also accepting monetary donations by cash or card. The charity will then get what they know teens want.

The cut-a-thon goes until 3 p.m. on Saturday. Klassic Transformations Barber Academy is located at 298 SW Blue Pkwy. in Lee’s Summit. Any questions can be directed to 816-944-9040.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Branson Aquarium named as ninth most beautiful aquarium in the U.S.
Missouri aquarium named 9th most beautiful to visit in U.S.
EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. -- Grill 32 added a "New Heights Club" to its menu. The owner says it...
Kelce brothers shoutout KC-area spot taking sandwich to ‘New Heights’
Nolan Davidson passed away on Dec. 7 from injuries sustained in a crash involving a suspect...
9-year-old Nolan Davidson succumbs to injuries one week after serious car crash
The Matador Club is raffling off a Nissan truck formerly owned by Kansas City Chiefs...
How to win truck owned by Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Bert L. Torrey, 81, was found dead Thursday afternoon south of Richmond on Pryor Road.
Elderly Clay County man found dead after Silver Alert

Latest News

Shooting at Subway in KCMO leaves one injured following armed robbery attempt
A local barber school in Lee's Summit is hosting a 24-hour cut-a-thon toy drive.
Local barber school pulling all-nighter to benefit charity toy drive
Mayor Quinton Lucas hosts fentanyl summit to address growing overdose problem
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas hosted a fentanyl summit Friday with local health officials,...
Mayor Quinton Lucas hosts fentanyl summit to address growing overdose problem