Local barber school pulling all-nighter to benefit charity toy drive

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - One local barber school is burning the midnight oil to give more than just haircuts. Their 24-hour project aims to provide Christmas toys along with classic cuts.

Klassic Transformations Barber Academy’s cut-a-thon is in its fourth year. Their student barbers have their shears sharpened and skills ready to give a free shave and haircut in exchange for an unwrapped gift or monetary donation.

The event benefits the Hickman Mills Community Empowerment Center’s “Because We Care Holiday Giveaway.”

“I think a lot of people don’t know, but the Hickman Mills area has the highest child poverty rate in the entire Jackson County area,” said Almitra Muzan, a volunteer with the center.

She’s been impressed over the years with the enthusiasm of the students.

“They’re not like, ‘Okay, well, we’ll do that,’ but they really seem excited and we’re just really thankful,” said Muzan.

“Being able to be in here and have fun and have a little team-building is always a plus for me,” said student Jalen Ford, whose parents own the school.

The students are getting more than just that. Instructor Arthur Roberts said they’re also getting a lot more practice. They’re working in shifts, long shifts, but he’s pulling an all-nighter.

The newer students who aren’t yet authorized to cut were watching and at times walking the strip mall where the academy sits to try to wrangle customers.

“I was a kid who got donated toys when I was younger, so I definitely understand,” said new student Marliece Hill.

Each donor customer will be entered into a raffle for gift cards to stores and restaurants. Klassic Transformations is offering an extra incentive for those who come between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m. Those donors will also be entered in a drawing to win a 50-inch TV.

The “Because We Care Holiday Giveaway” is especially in need of gifts for teens. Right now there are over 500 teenagers registered but not yet enough gifts donated for that age group.

Teens can be hard to shop for, and not everyone has a gift on hand to bring at 3 a.m. They are also accepting monetary donations by cash or card. The charity will then get what they know teens want.

The cut-a-thon goes until 3 p.m. on Saturday. Klassic Transformations Barber Academy is located at 298 SW Blue Pkwy. in Lee’s Summit. Any questions can be directed to 816-944-9040.

