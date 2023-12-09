Aging & Style
KCPD reports one dead, two injured in shooting near Independence Ave. and Cleveland

If anyone has any information or witnessed the shooting, they are asked to contact Homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS hotline.(Canva)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department reported a fatal shooting on Friday night with multiple victims.

The shooting happened in the area of Independence Avenue and Cleveland Avenue around 9:20 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found both a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. The man was conscious and given medical treatment until emergency crews could take him to the hospital but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

KCPD says that while officers were investigating the shooting, a third male victim arrived at a fire station a short distance away reporting that he had been shot at the original Independence Avenue scene. He was taken to a nearby hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the shooting has not been fully determined but KCPD investigators believe that an interaction between the man found at the scene of the shooting and an unknown suspect escalated into gunfire.

At this time, there is no information on the suspect in the shooting. Detectives are searching for witnesses to the incident or any surveillance footage that may have captured it.

If anyone has any information or witnessed the shooting, they are asked to contact Homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS hotline.

We are committed to assisting victims of violent crimes through use of Missouri’s Protection Program for Victims/Witnesses of Violent Crime. Funding for temporary, or even permanent relocation, may be available but is subject to pre-approval by the State’s administering agency.

We are working with Partners for Peace in all our homicide investigations to monitor risks for retaliation and provide social services to affected residents.

KCPD

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

