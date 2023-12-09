Aging & Style
KCKPD reports fatal shooting just after midnight on Saturday

An overnight shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, left one man dead.
An overnight shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, left one man dead.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - An overnight shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, left one man dead.

Shortly after midnight on Saturday, KCKPD responded to reports of a shooting in the 6500 block of Kaw Drive. At the scene, they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The KCKPD Major Case Unit is investigating the homicide. Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). All tips remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

