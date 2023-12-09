Aging & Style
KCK leaders score victory in renewed push to preserve, restore historic Quindaro Ruins

(KCTV5)
By Betsy Webster and Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - City leaders found success in their renewed push to preserve and restore the historic Quindaro Ruins in Kansas City, Kansas.

The old town of Quindaro, now part of KCK, is thought to have been an Underground Railroad stop.

On Thursday, the Unified Government Commission voted to change who will be responsible for the effort to preserve and restore the ruins. The UGC established a committee of 14 people to replace a previous group whose efforts stalled.

READ MORE: KCK leaders announce renewed push to make Quindaro Townsite Ruins National Historic Landmark

The new committee will also be involved in efforts to develop the entire riverfront area from the Quindaro Wharf to the Rock Island Bridge. Leaders said they hope to eventually turn the area into a national park with federal funding.

“Through that designation, we’re hoping that the feds will kind of take over and continue with improvements of the park and have it as a major tourist attraction,” LaVert Murray, the economic development advisor to Mayor Tyrone Garner, said in August.

“If done right, this could be a positive economic driver for an area that has been disinvested,” Garner also said then.

