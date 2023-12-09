KC man charged with murder after shooting killed man inside his home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man has been charged with murder following a fatal shooting of another man on Nov. 28.

The shooting happened inside the victim’s home, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Friday.

Peters Baker charged 28-year-old Kequan Herring with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action, after KCPD officers were dispatched to a shooting in the area of 19th and Park Tower Drive.

There, they found 45-year-old Calvin L. Boyles dead from a gunshot to the head.

Police detectives and crime scene technicians located nearly two dozen shell casings outside the home. Detectives used witness statements, video and phone records to find Herring as the shooter in the area at the time the shooting occurred.

