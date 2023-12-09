Aging & Style
Head-on collision involving two cars sends ten people to hospital

The crash happened at the intersection of 81st Street and Prospect at 10:15 p.m.(Storyblocks)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A head-on collision in Kansas City, Missouri sent ten people to the hospital Friday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of 81st Street and Prospect at 10:15 p.m.

The Kansas City Fire Department reported that ten ambulances were needed in response to the collision. Of the ten people injured, four were in critical condition, three in serious condition, and three sustained only minor injuries. One patient had to be extricated from one of the involved cars.

At this time, it is unclear what caused the crash.

