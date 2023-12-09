Head-on collision involving two cars sends five adults, five children to hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCPD reports that a head-on collision in Kansas City, Missouri, sent ten people to the hospital Friday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of 81st Street and Prospect Avenue at 10:15 p.m.

According to updated information sent by KCPD, a silver Chevy Malibu was driving south on Prospect Avenue when it came to a curve in the road. Instead of following the curve, the Chevy continued straight through the grassy triangle median and drove head-on into a silver Dodge Caravan driving northwest on 81st Street.

There were three people in the Chevy and seven in the Dodge, five of whom were children.

The Kansas City Fire Department reported that ten ambulances were needed in response to the collision. Of the ten people injured, four were in critical condition, three in serious condition, and three sustained only minor injuries. One patient had to be extricated from one of the involved cars.

At this time, it is unclear what caused the crash but impairment is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.