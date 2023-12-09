FIRST WARN FORECAST: Brisk and seasonable today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a nice few days with temperatures above average, the seasonable conditions are back in the forecast today. Temperatures will peak in the mid-40s, with brisk winds from the northwest making for a chilly afternoon. There will be a mixture of sun and clouds over the weekend.

Sunday will be a little cooler, with highs in the low 40s. Since the weather is more seasonable, it will be the perfect weekend to get out and enjoy some holiday activities across the area. If you are heading to the Chief’s game on Sunday, be sure to have a jacket– with increasing clouds during tailgating, it will be a rather chilly game.

The pattern stays quiet, with temperatures steady in the 40s until the end of next week. Temperatures will increase back to the 50s by Thursday before our next potential cold front moves through. A chance for rain showers is possible next Friday, but it is only a 20% chance right now.

