Fingerprint on cigar wrapper helps St. Louis Police ID suspect in carjacking of Uber driver

(Pixabay)
By Pat Pratt
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A fingerprint on a cigar wrapper helped St. Louis Police identify a man now charged in two armed robberies, including the carjacking of an Uber driver in August in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood.

Court records show 18-year-old Cortez Bass was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action in two separate incidents – the robbery of the driver in August and the robbery of another victim in November in the North Riverfront neighborhood.

A warrant has been issued for Cortez arrest, ordering he not be allowed to post bond. Court records do not show he is currently in custody.

According to charging documents, the Uber driver told police on Aug. 26 he finished taking a rider to the destination when the rider displayed a handgun and demanded his keys and other property. The driver told officers he tried to run away when the rider struck him with the handgun and took the vehicle.

Police said during the investigation, a fingerprint on a cigar wrapper was found to belong to Bass. Uber also provided data that showed the ride was ordered from Bass’ phone.

Bass was questioned and denied robbing the driver, saying he lent his cellphone to a friend and rode around with his friend following the robbery, police said.

The second robbery Bass is accused of happened on Nov. 5 at the Super 8 Hotel in the 6200 block of North Broadway.

Charging documents state Bass went to a room with a woman and then demanded her money and car keys. When she told him she did not have a car, he took her money and left.

Police said Bass is seen on video surveillance in the incident and in possession of a gun. He initially denied being involved, then told investigators the victim was a sex worker who was upset he did not pay her, charging documents state.

