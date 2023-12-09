Aging & Style
Deadline to automatically expunge qualifying marijuana charges arrives in Missouri

By Ryan Hennessy
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The deadline for felony marijuana charges to be expunged was Friday, however, not all of the circuit courts in Missouri will have automatically taken those steps.

In June Missouri officials announced 43,000 cases had been expunged and it is estimated that around 50,000 more have also been expunged, so far.

It may take some courts longer to expunge the records compared to others, and Kansas City attorney Jordan Watson, KC Defense Counsel Partner, believes that goal will eventually be achieved.

“Judges are doing their due diligence to get it done,” Jordan Watson said. “There are forms online that you can print out yourself and file with the circuit court for your petition… as long as it falls under the parameters of Prop 3, then you’re gonna get your case expunged at the hearing.”

Proposition 3 was the law Missouri voted into existence last year. It made recreational marijuana legal inside the state and increased the threshold on marijuana felonies.

“Three pounds is a lot more than the previous limitation on the amount of marijuana that you could have, which was 35 grams, which was felony level,” Watson said.

The same expungements, which are basically free in Missouri will cost you potentially $500 in Kansas, and the parameters aren’t as simple either. Paul Morrison’s firm in Kansas performs a couple hundred expungement cases every year. He is also a former district attorney and Kansas attorney general.

“You have to wait three years until you’ve been off probation, and then you have to file a petition with the court – it takes two to four months, typically,” Morrison said. “Efforts to make those automatically drop off for certain that have not been in trouble again, I think it’s a really good, really good public policy.”

Morrison estimated the cost to get a marijuana charge expunged in Kansas to be under $500. The document to petition for a qualifying marijuana charge to be expunged in Missouri can be found at this link.

