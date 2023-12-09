Community builds memorial for 9-year-old killed in car crash

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - Nine-year-old Nolan Davidson has died. The third-grader had been in a medically induced coma since being critically injured in a car crash one week ago.

Even though this is such a tragedy, people are doing all they can to show the family of Nolan Davidson that their son won’t be forgotten. Two memorials have been set up at the site of the crash. KCTV met up with one neighbor who not only made one of the memorials but also witnessed the crash.

“My heart bleeds out for the mother and father of this child,” Kirk Middleton, who lives up the street from the scene said. Last Friday night, Middleton was driving home when he said the vehicle Matthew Jacobo was driving flew past him before crashing.

“He was just driving at a really high rate of speed,” Middleton recalled. “Higher than any car I’ve seen before come down Johnson Drive.”

Christi Woodhead was home with her parents right next to where a car, allegedly driven by Jacobo, crashed into the car 9-year-old Nolan Davidson and another family member were in.

“This was extremely loud and we looked out the window and saw cars line up,” Woodhead said. “So, I looked out the window and saw cars lined up, so we knew this was an extremely bad wreck.”

After the crash, police said Jacobo took off running from the scene but was soon arrested. Christi’s doorbell camera appeared to capture him running past her house.

“I started checking the security footage and things like that to see if there was anything I could give the police,” Woodhead explained. “We did catch him running up the street then going down Belle Road.”

One of the memorials honors Nolan Davidson with a soccer jersey with a note on the back reading “We will always play for you, Nolan.”

The other has a cross and was set up by Kirk Middleton himself. “It was a kid you know, and I went to the walk at the park the other night,” Middleton said. “And like I said, I didn’t know him, but I feel like I knew him.”

The family of Nolan Davidson shared a statement this morning saying he passed away surrounded by family and church members.

Our family is hurting but we are finding comfort knowing that Nolan’s spirit left this earth and entered into a life of eternity in heaven. We have also chosen Nolan as a “Hero Donor” in hopes that he can provide a miracle for somebody else in need. There will be a Celebration of Life to honor the extraordinary life of Nolan and the people he impacted. More details to come. Thank you to everyone for the outpouring of support. The love we have felt extends further than we could have ever imagined. Love, The Davidson Family.

A GoFundMePage has also been set up by the Davidson family to cover expenses. As of Friday afternoon, it’s almost reached its goal of $150,000 from nearly 2,000 donors.

