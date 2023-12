OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Three people were displaced from a house in Olathe after a fire near Sheridan Street and Lindenwood Drive.

The Olathe Fire Department said damage to the home near MidAmerica Nazarene University was significant.

A call for the fire came in to OFD at 2:45 p.m., and firefighters needed 10 minutes to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters battled a house fire in Olathe near Sheridan St and Lindenwood Dr (714 S Wood Ln). The call came in around 2:45 pm. It took firefighters 10 minutes to control the blaze. Damage to the home is significant - three people displaced. @RedCross en route to help them. pic.twitter.com/MplqVU8Ro2 — Olathe Fire Dept. (@OlatheFire) December 8, 2023

