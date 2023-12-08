Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Student ornaments from all 50 states on display outside White House

By Stetson Miller
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The National Christmas Tree is now lit in our nation’s capital, but you might not know there are also smaller trees that feature ornaments made by students from each state across the country.

While the National Christmas Tree is featured the most prominently outside the White House during the holiday season, there are also 58 smaller trees lining what’s called the Pathway of Peace around the larger tree.

Each is decked festively with ornaments featuring student artwork from one school in every U.S. state or territory.

Chelsea Sullivan, Public Affairs Specialist for the National Park Service, described the decorating process. “So each school has students that decorate ornaments and they bring the ornaments here to DC and then we decorate the Christmas trees,” said Sullivan.

Each tree represents a different state or territory and the ornaments are made by students ages 4 to 19. They’re all inspired by one question.

“To get ideas going, we prompt every school to tell us what makes their state or their home beautiful. So we have things from state birds to state flowers to monuments and even things like polar bears, just things that symbolize the state that they’re from,” said Sullivan.

The trees will remain on display until January.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. -- Grill 32 added a "New Heights Club" to its menu. The owner says it...
Kelce brothers shoutout KC-area spot taking sandwich to ‘New Heights’
Nolan Davidson passed away on Dec. 7 from injuries sustained in a crash involving a suspect...
9-year-old Nolan Davidson succumbs to injuries one week after serious car crash
Branson Aquarium named as ninth most beautiful aquarium in the U.S.
Missouri aquarium named 9th most beautiful to visit in U.S.
The Matador Club is raffling off a Nissan truck formerly owned by Kansas City Chiefs...
How to win truck owned by Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Bert L. Torrey, 81, was found dead Thursday afternoon south of Richmond on Pryor Road.
Elderly Clay County man found dead after Silver Alert

Latest News

Los Angeles Angels TV play-by-play announcer Patrick O'Neal, right, poses with his father,...
Actor Ryan O’Neal dies at 82
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Oct. 30, 2023, in...
LIVE: Biden discusses train system improvements in Las Vegas
Ethan Crumbley stands with his attorneys Paulette Loftin, left, and Amy Hopp, Friday, Dec. 8,...
Michigan teen gets life in prison for Oxford High School attack
Four Overland Park police officers previously involved in a Johnson County District Attorney...
Four Overland Park police officers at center of DA audit over misused funds resign
USA TODAY's 10Best announced Silver Dollar City's An Old Time Christmas as America's "Best...
Silver Dollar City tops list of USA Today’s 10 best theme park holiday events