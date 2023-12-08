Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Star of viral ‘Back it up, Terry’ video gets a new accessible van

Superior Van & Mobility delivered the van to Davis’ home. The new vehicle will help him travel and spread his joy. (Source: WMC)
By Jacob Gallant and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Terry Davis, the star of the viral “Back it up, Terry!” video, received a brand-new handicapped-accessible van on Thursday.

Superior Van & Mobility delivered the van to Davis’ home. The new vehicle will help him travel and spread his joy.

Davis became a social media icon after a video of him from 2017 went viral. In the video, Davis is attempting to back away from some fireworks being lit as someone yells the iconic line, “Back it up, Terry.”

Since the video went viral, Terry received requests for him to travel all over the country, especially around the Fourth of July.

Over the summer, Terry and his family kickstarted a fundraiser to help him travel across the country.

Along with the van, with a big grin on his face, Davis showed off his new Pittsburgh Steelers-themed wheelchair that he has no problem “backing up.”

He thanked all of his fans and supporters, including his mother and grandmother, his aids, his stepdad, as well as Snoop Dogg, Ricky Smiley and Anthony Anderson who helped make him an internet sensation.

He also thanked the grace of God for being able to get around in his new chair, and now, his new van.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. -- Grill 32 added a "New Heights Club" to its menu. The owner says it...
Kelce brothers shoutout KC-area spot taking sandwich to ‘New Heights’
Nolan Davidson passed away on Dec. 7 from injuries sustained in a crash involving a suspect...
9-year-old Nolan Davidson succumbs to injuries one week after serious car crash
The Matador Club is raffling off a Nissan truck formerly owned by Kansas City Chiefs...
How to win truck owned by Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Bert L. Torrey, 81, was found dead Thursday afternoon south of Richmond on Pryor Road.
Elderly Clay County man found dead after Silver Alert
Taylor Swift watches an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and against the...
Taylor Swift reveals relationship with Travis Kelce began before anyone knew

Latest News

Newark Beth Israel Hospital is shown in Newark, New Jersey, on Friday. The hospital was the...
2 nurses, medical resident injured in attack at New Jersey hospital, authorities say
Hy-Vee Team of the Week: Mill Valley High School Volleyball
Hy-Vee Team of the Week: Mill Valley High School Volleyball
Hy-Vee Team of the Week: Mill Valley High School Volleyball
Hy-Vee Team of the Week: Mill Valley High School Volleyball
A memorial is growing outside of the Waynedale Kroger where a beloved cashier was fatally...
Cashier stabbed to death in store’s self-checkout area