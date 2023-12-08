Spectrum Star of the Week: Lillie Ball

This week’s Spectrum Star of the Week is Lillie Ball, a Senior at Paola High School. She is a two-time Cheer State Champion and a fabulous older sister to her three younger siblings. Send us your nomination and tell us why they should be selected. Then tune in to KCTV5 News at 9 every Friday for the latest Spectrum High School Star of the Week. Sponsored by Spectrum.

