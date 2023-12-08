Aging & Style
Spectrum Star of the Week: Lillie Ball

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week’s Spectrum Star of the Week is Lillie Ball, a Senior at Paola High School. She is a two-time Cheer State Champion and a fabulous older sister to her three younger siblings. Send us your nomination and tell us why they should be selected. Then tune in to KCTV5 News at 9 every Friday for the latest Spectrum High School Star of the Week. Sponsored by Spectrum.

Lonita Cook is back on the My KC Live couch to break down movies you can watch this weekend.
What to Watch This Weekend
Lonita Cook is back on the My KC Live couch to break down movies you can watch this weekend.
