Silver Dollar City tops list of USA Today’s 10 best theme park holiday events

USA TODAY's 10Best announced Silver Dollar City's An Old Time Christmas as America's "Best Theme Park Holiday Event.(Silver Dollar City)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For the sixth time in its history, Silver Dollar City’s holiday theme park has received national acclaim by USA Today.

Silver Dollar City’s An Old Time Christmas was announced as the best theme park holiday event in the United States.

“We sincerely thank our friends and fans from all around the globe who took time out of their busy schedules to vote every single day,” Silver Dollar City president Brad Thomas said. “Christmas is such a special time for us, and we’re so grateful to our fans for highlighting The City as the nation’s must-visit holiday destination.”

USA TODAY's 10Best announced Silver Dollar City's An Old Time Christmas as America's "Best Theme Park Holiday Event.(Silver Dollar City)

The theme park displays more than 6.5 million Christmas lights, two Broadway-style Christmas shows, an 8-story Christmas tree, and a light-filled production equipped with LED-mapping technology synced with music, shining and displaying angels, shepherds, ornaments, snow, and other images around the tree.

An Old Time Christmas is on display from Nov. 4 – Dec. 30.

ALSO READ: Missouri aquarium named 9th most beautiful to visit in U.S.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

