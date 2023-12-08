Aging & Style
Report: Chiefs’ Ross to serve final game of suspension after reinstatement from NFL’s Commissioner Exempt List

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) before an NFL football game against the New...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross has been removed from the NFL’s Commissioner Exempt List, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Ross had been placed on the list by the league on Oct. 27, four days after Ross was arrested in Johnson County, Kansas, in an alleged domestic violence incident. According to Schefter, Ross received a six-game suspension for violating the Personal Conduct Policy.

“(Because) any games a player missed while on the list is credited against his suspension, (Ross) will be back with the team on Monday after the Chiefs’ game Sunday against the Bills,” Schefter reported.

READ MORE: Injury-riddled Chiefs to be without 4 starters against Bills

The second-year NFL wide receiver will also have to pay back the five game checks he received while on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, which put Ross on paid leave.

Ross was charged in Johnson County District Court with domestic battery and property damage of less than $1,000, both misdemeanors. Those charges were later upgraded to a felony two weeks later. An affidavit

Before he was placed on paid leave, head coach Andy Reid said the Chiefs were planning to let Ross work. A month after Ross was placed on the Commissioner Exempt List -- which barred Ross from practicing or playing with the Chiefs -- the charges were dropped.

Ross signed a three-year, $2.56 million contract with the Chiefs on May 6, 2022. He didn’t play in 2022 while recovering from an injury but had three catches for 34 yards this season.

